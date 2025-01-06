First Church Of God
First Church Of God
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
First Church Of God
First Church Of God
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Kitchen Team
Provides meals and support for church events and activities.
Sunday School Classes
Offers educational programs for all ages to learn about faith.
Children’s Ministry
Provides a safe and engaging environment for children to learn and grow.
Worship Arts & Technology
Enhances worship services through music, arts, and technical support.
First Church Of God
1960
941634080
501(c)(3)
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
833 N BLACKSTONE ST TULARE, California 93274-2909 United States
www.fcogtulare.com
(559)-686-5972
First Church of God in Tulare, CA, is a community-focused church dedicated to spiritual growth. Located on N Blackstone St, it hosts Sunday services, beach trips, and evangelism training. It aims to foster community engagement and spiritual development.
First Church of God invites the Tulare community to connect, worship, and grow together in faith at their welcoming location on North Blackstone Street.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: