About

First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus, founded in 1984, is a non-profit community organization dedicated to promoting and developing lifelong artists and audiences in the greater Ketchikan community. They bring people together for dynamic and meaningful experiences in the performing arts, providing an open avenue for individual creative expression through high-quality amateur theatrical productions.

Mission

First City Players brings the greater Ketchikan community together for dynamic and meaningful experiences in the performing arts as a non-profit.