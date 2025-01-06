First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus
Community Theatre Productions
Provides professional quality community theatre for all age groups, as a means for artistic, educational, and cultural enrichment.
About
First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus, founded in 1984, is a non-profit community organization dedicated to promoting and developing lifelong artists and audiences in the greater Ketchikan community. They bring people together for dynamic and meaningful experiences in the performing arts, providing an open avenue for individual creative expression through high-quality amateur theatrical productions.
Mission
First City Players brings the greater Ketchikan community together for dynamic and meaningful experiences in the performing arts as a non-profit.
City
State
