powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus

 — 
Develop lifelong artists and audiences in Ketchikan
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus

100% of your purchase supports 
First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community Theatre Productions

Provides professional quality community theatre for all age groups, as a means for artistic, educational, and cultural enrichment.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus

Founded in

1984

EIN

926004567

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Performance & Visual Arts

Address

335 MAIN ST KETCHIKAN, Alaska 99901-6429 United States

Website

firstcityplayers.org

Phone

(907)-225-4792

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus, founded in 1984, is a non-profit community organization dedicated to promoting and developing lifelong artists and audiences in the greater Ketchikan community. They bring people together for dynamic and meaningful experiences in the performing arts, providing an open avenue for individual creative expression through high-quality amateur theatrical productions.

Mission

First City Players brings the greater Ketchikan community together for dynamic and meaningful experiences in the performing arts as a non-profit.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Alaska, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
First City Players & Ketchikan Community Chorus

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!