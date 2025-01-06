First Imperial Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
First Imperial Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Financial Literacy Seminars
Seminars and webinars on topics like auto buying, identity theft, credit scores, and budgeting.
Financial Wellness Program
Resource tables, new hire packets, presentations, and newsletter content to improve financial well-being.
Community Involvement
Donations of time, talent, and money to support various community organizations and causes.
About
First Imperial Credit Union
Founded in 1961
1961
EIN
951652773
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
1602 W MAIN ST EL CENTRO, California 92243-2232 United States
Website
www.ficu.com
Phone
(187)-735-21540
Email address
About
Corazo Credit Union, formerly First Imperial Credit Union, provides inclusive, equitable financial services with a member-focused experience. They value community growth, enhance economic stability through financial literacy, and cultivate positive relationships. Corazo is committed to treating members with care, fairness, and respect.
Mission
FIRST IMPERIAL CREDIT UNION supports the El Centro community with accessible financial services, helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals with care and trust.
