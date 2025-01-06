About

First Place for Youth, founded in 1998, helps foster youth in California transition to adulthood. Their mission is to equip these young people with the skills for self-sufficiency, offering housing, academic enrichment, counseling, and community support. They focus on preventing poverty and homelessness by providing a realistic, independent setting in local communities.

Mission

First Place for Youth helps foster youth build the skills they need to make a successful transition to self-sufficiency and responsible adulthood.