First Place For Youth
Donate to
First Place For Youth
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
First Place For Youth
Shop to support
First Place For Youth
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
First Place For Youth
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
My First Place
Provides housing and case management to foster youth ages 18-25. Helps them focus on education, employment, and building community.
About
First Place For Youth
Founded in
2000
EIN
943341034
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
426 17TH ST STE 100 OAKLAND, California 94612-2814 United States
Website
firstplaceforyouth.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
First Place for Youth, founded in 1998, helps foster youth in California transition to adulthood. Their mission is to equip these young people with the skills for self-sufficiency, offering housing, academic enrichment, counseling, and community support. They focus on preventing poverty and homelessness by providing a realistic, independent setting in local communities.
Mission
First Place for Youth helps foster youth build the skills they need to make a successful transition to self-sufficiency and responsible adulthood.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: