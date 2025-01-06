First Presbyterian Church Of Roseville California
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Childcare and Kid's Programs
Childcare and programs for kids aged 2 weeks through 6th grade during all services.
Middle School & High School Programs
Programs for middle school and high school students meeting at 10:30 AM.
About
First Presbyterian Church Of Roseville California
Founded in
1982
EIN
941620301
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
515 SUNRISE AVE ROSEVILLE, California 95661-4107 United States
Website
centerpointroseville.org
Phone
(916)-782-3186
Email address
About
First Presbyterian Church of Roseville, now Centerpoint Community Church, was founded in 1882. Rooted in the Bible, they value community, serving others, and sharing their faith. They offer programs for kids, youth, and adults, including preschool, vacation bible school, and missions.
Mission
Come join our Centerpoint family: to belong, grow in Christ, and be inspired to go serve.
City
State
