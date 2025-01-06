First Presbyterian Church Of Salinas

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Youth Programs

Engaging programs for young people to connect, learn, and grow in their faith.

‍

Adult Education

Opportunities for adults to deepen their understanding of faith and explore spiritual topics.

‍

Worship/Gatherings

Regular worship services and gatherings to celebrate and connect with the community.

‍

Community Groups

Small groups where people can build relationships, support each other, and grow together.

‍