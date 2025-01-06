First Presbyterian Church Of Salinas
First Presbyterian Church Of Salinas
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
First Presbyterian Church Of Salinas
First Presbyterian Church Of Salinas
First Presbyterian Church Of Salinas
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Programs
Engaging programs for young people to connect, learn, and grow in their faith.
Adult Education
Opportunities for adults to deepen their understanding of faith and explore spiritual topics.
Worship/Gatherings
Regular worship services and gatherings to celebrate and connect with the community.
Community Groups
Small groups where people can build relationships, support each other, and grow together.
First Presbyterian Church Of Salinas
Founded in
2013
941366613
501(c)(3)
Churches
830 PADRE DR SALINAS, California 93901-2423 United States
www.compasschurchmc.org
(831)-422-7811
We think there's nothing greater in life to find than the love and acceptance that only Jesus offers.
