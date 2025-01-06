First United Methodist Church Of El Paso Robles
First United Methodist Church Of El Paso Robles
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sing! Community Choir
A community choir that sings classic hits from every genre and era, simply for the joy of making music together.
About
First United Methodist Church Of El Paso Robles
Founded in
1985
EIN
953482621
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
915 CRESTON RD PASO ROBLES, California 93446-3001 United States
Website
www.fumcpr.org
Phone
(805)-238-2006
Email address
About
First United Methodist Church of Paso Robles is a welcoming community that embraces Methodist values. They are progressive, inclusive, and actively serve their community, following the teachings of Jesus. Located on Creston Rd, they offer Sunday worship and strive to be a place where all are welcome.
Mission
First United Methodist Church of Paso Robles is an inclusive and affirming community of Christian faith. They rely on a God who knows you by name and loves all.
