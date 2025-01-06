First United Methodist Church Of El Paso Robles

About

First United Methodist Church of Paso Robles is a welcoming community that embraces Methodist values. They are progressive, inclusive, and actively serve their community, following the teachings of Jesus. Located on Creston Rd, they offer Sunday worship and strive to be a place where all are welcome.

Mission

First United Methodist Church of Paso Robles is an inclusive and affirming community of Christian faith. They rely on a God who knows you by name and loves all.