About

First United Presbyterian Church in McMinnville, OR, founded in 1947, is dedicated to serving the community through worship, ministry, and outreach. Located at 390 NE 2nd St, they offer various programs for spiritual growth and fellowship. They strive to follow God and seek peace within the community.

Mission

First United Presbyterian Church welcomes the McMinnville community, offering a place for worship, connection, and support guided by faith and compassion.