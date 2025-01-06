First United Presbyterian Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday School
Classes for all ages during the program year (September - May).
Youth Group
A gathering for youth on Sundays during the program year (September - May).
Women's Groups
Several groups for women that meet and work on projects like Mission Sewing.
About
First United Presbyterian Church
Founded in
1947
EIN
930391571
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
390 NE 2ND ST MCMINNVILLE, Oregon 97128-4727 United States
Website
fpc-mac.org
Phone
(503)-472-6256
Email address
-
About
First United Presbyterian Church in McMinnville, OR, founded in 1947, is dedicated to serving the community through worship, ministry, and outreach. Located at 390 NE 2nd St, they offer various programs for spiritual growth and fellowship. They strive to follow God and seek peace within the community.
Mission
First United Presbyterian Church welcomes the McMinnville community, offering a place for worship, connection, and support guided by faith and compassion.
{Similar 1}
