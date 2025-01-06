Flatwater Film Festival
Donate to
Flatwater Film Festival
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Flatwater Film Festival
Shop to support
Flatwater Film Festival
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Flatwater Film Festival
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Nebraska Filmmaker Showcase
Celebrates Nebraska filmmakers by providing a platform to showcase their work and develop a supportive community.
Educational Panels
Offers educational sessions on topics like marketing and animation.
Director's Roundtable Discussions
Provides a forum for directors to discuss their craft and experiences.
Networking Opportunities
Facilitates connections among filmmakers and industry professionals.
About
Flatwater Film Festival
Founded in
2024
EIN
991258163
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
5330 S 80TH ST LINCOLN, Nebraska 68516-6320 United States
Website
flatwaterfilmfestival.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
The Flatwater Film Festival provides a non-competitive platform that showcases their work, develops a strong community that promotes inspiration and support, and ultimately fosters the next generation of Nebraska filmmakers.
Looking for other organizations in
Nebraska, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: