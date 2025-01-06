Florence Kiwanis Foundation Inc 1726 Highway 101
Donate to
Florence Kiwanis Foundation Inc 1726 Highway 101
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Florence Kiwanis Foundation Inc 1726 Highway 101
Shop to support
Florence Kiwanis Foundation Inc 1726 Highway 101
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Florence Kiwanis Foundation Inc 1726 Highway 101
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Flag Program
A fundraising project providing financial support to local youth programs and community projects by displaying flags throughout Florence.
Terrific Kids
A student recognition program promoting character development, self-esteem, and perseverance in elementary school students.
About
Florence Kiwanis Foundation Inc 1726 Highway 101
Founded in
1985
EIN
930897901
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 1766 FLORENCE, Oregon 97439-0000 United States
Website
k09633.site.kiwanis.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Florence Kiwanis Foundation, founded in 1985, supports the Kiwanis Club of Florence, Oregon, a service organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and youth in the community through various service projects.
Mission
The Kiwanis Club of Florence Oregon's objective is to improve the lives of children and youth in our community, focusing on their health, education and welfare.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: