Florida Emergency Management Assistance Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Disaster Response and Recovery
The Foundation invests in efforts to assist Floridians in responding to disasters and mitigating their impact, providing support for immediate community recovery.
Florida Emergency Management Assistance Foundation
2023
932065043
501(c)(3)
Community Development
2555 SHUMARD OAK BLVD TALLAHASSEE, Florida 32399-7018 United States
www.floridadisasterfoundation.org
The Florida Emergency Management Assistance Foundation (Florida Disaster Foundation) is a direct support organization for the Florida Division of Emergency Management. It invests in response and recovery efforts to assist Floridians in responding to disasters and mitigating their impact.
Mission
Florida Emergency Management Assistance Foundation helps communities statewide by providing aid and resources during emergencies, supporting resilience and recovery for Floridians in need.
What $2,100 could fund instead: