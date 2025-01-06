About

FLY FISHERMEN FOR CONSERVATION, founded in 2001, educates fishermen and the community about conserving fisheries and their habitats. They offer learning opportunities through guest speakers, the Big Fresno Fair, and outings. They also organize Fly Casting, Fly Tying, and Rod Building Classes for the public and local high school clubs.

Mission

We encourage and help those who desire to learn more about all aspects of fly-fishing and promote the wonderful sport of fly-fishing.