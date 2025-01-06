Fly Fishermen For Conservation
Donate to
Fly Fishermen For Conservation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Fly Fishermen For Conservation
Shop to support
Fly Fishermen For Conservation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Fly Fishermen For Conservation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
About
Fly Fishermen For Conservation
Founded in
2001
EIN
946103564
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
PO BOX 1192 CLOVIS, California 93613-1192 United States
Website
flyfishers.clubexpress.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
FLY FISHERMEN FOR CONSERVATION, founded in 2001, educates fishermen and the community about conserving fisheries and their habitats. They offer learning opportunities through guest speakers, the Big Fresno Fair, and outings. They also organize Fly Casting, Fly Tying, and Rod Building Classes for the public and local high school clubs.
Mission
We encourage and help those who desire to learn more about all aspects of fly-fishing and promote the wonderful sport of fly-fishing.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: