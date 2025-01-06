Folsom Soccer Club
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Recreational Soccer Program
A fun, inclusive soccer program for all ages and skill levels. Offers opportunities to improve skills, make friends, and prepare for more competitive play. Games played in Folsom and nearby communities.
Founded in
1981
EIN
942777974
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Sports Teams
Address
PO BOX 821 FOLSOM, California 95763-0821 United States
Website
folsomlakesurf.org
Folsom Soccer Club, established in 1981, is dedicated to promoting youth soccer in the Folsom community. The club offers recreational and competitive programs, aiming to develop players' skills and foster a love for the sport.
Mission
FOLSOM SOCCER CLUB offers opportunities for young players in Folsom, California to learn, grow, and connect through the sport of soccer, fostering teamwork and community spirit.
