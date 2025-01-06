Food For Lane County
Donate to
Food For Lane County
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Food For Lane County
Shop to support
Food For Lane County
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Food For Lane County
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Emergency Food Boxes
Providing emergency food assistance to individuals and households meeting USDA income guidelines.
Shelters and Meal Sites
Offering safe shelter and nutritious meals to those in need.
Nutrition Education
Providing nutrition education and cooking skills to help individuals and families stretch their food budgets.
Gleaning and Community Gardens
Facilitating access to fresh produce through gleaning efforts and community gardens.
About
Food For Lane County
Founded in
1986
EIN
930888347
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
770 BAILEY HILL RD EUGENE, Oregon 97402-5451 United States
Website
www.foodforlanecounty.org
Phone
(541)-343-2822
Email address
-
About
FOOD For Lane County, founded in 1984, is dedicated to reducing hunger by engaging the community to create access to food. They provide emergency food boxes, operate shelters and meal sites, offer nutrition education, and support community gardens. Their programs include initiatives for children and seniors, ensuring vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food.
Mission
FOOD For Lane County is dedicated to reducing hunger by engaging our community to create access to food and envisions ending hunger in Lane County.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: