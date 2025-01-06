powered by 
Events of 

Food For Lane County

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Food For Lane County
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Food For Lane County
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Food For Lane County
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Food For Lane County

100% of your purchase supports 
Food For Lane County
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Food For Lane County

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Emergency Food Boxes

Providing emergency food assistance to individuals and households meeting USDA income guidelines.

Shelters and Meal Sites

Offering safe shelter and nutritious meals to those in need.

Nutrition Education

Providing nutrition education and cooking skills to help individuals and families stretch their food budgets.

Gleaning and Community Gardens

Facilitating access to fresh produce through gleaning efforts and community gardens.

About

Food For Lane County

Founded in

1986

EIN

930888347

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services

Address

770 BAILEY HILL RD EUGENE, Oregon 97402-5451 United States

Website

www.foodforlanecounty.org

Phone

(541)-343-2822

Email address

-

Socials
Food For Lane County
About

FOOD For Lane County, founded in 1984, is dedicated to reducing hunger by engaging the community to create access to food. They provide emergency food boxes, operate shelters and meal sites, offer nutrition education, and support community gardens. Their programs include initiatives for children and seniors, ensuring vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food.

Mission

FOOD For Lane County is dedicated to reducing hunger by engaging our community to create access to food and envisions ending hunger in Lane County.

