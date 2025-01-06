About

FOOD For Lane County, founded in 1984, is dedicated to reducing hunger by engaging the community to create access to food. They provide emergency food boxes, operate shelters and meal sites, offer nutrition education, and support community gardens. Their programs include initiatives for children and seniors, ensuring vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food.

Mission

FOOD For Lane County is dedicated to reducing hunger by engaging our community to create access to food and envisions ending hunger in Lane County.