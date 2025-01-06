Foothill Covenant Church Los Altos Ca
Foothill Covenant Church Los Altos Ca
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Children's Ministry
Provides Sunday School classes and activities for children from infancy through high school.
Youth Group
Offers confirmation classes, youth group meetings, and Bible study for middle and high school students.
GENESIS (Young Adults & Families)
A bi-monthly community providing learning and support for young adults, married couples, and young families.
Adult Ministries
Includes weekly Bible studies, a monthly men's lunch, and an adult forum for learning and fellowship.
About
Foothill Covenant Church Los Altos Ca
1975
941622279
501(c)(3)
Churches
1555 OAK AVE LOS ALTOS, California 94024-5842 United States
foothillcov.org
Foothill Covenant Church, founded in 1975 in Los Altos, CA, is a religious organization under the Evangelical Covenant Church. The church focuses on creating a relational, intergenerational, and multiethnic Christian community pursuing racial justice and discipleship.
Mission
Foothill Covenant Church brings people together in Los Altos, California, fostering faith, connection, and community through welcoming gatherings and support.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
