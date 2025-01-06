Foundation For Advocacy Conservatorship & Trust
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Advocacy
Connecting clients with necessary services and offering support throughout the process, including case management and representation.
Conservatorship
Managing financial affairs and/or personal care as court-appointed conservators, providing a high level of support.
Trust Management
Managing client-designated trusts and resources, offering lifetime case management services to beneficiaries.
Parent/Guardian Training Seminars
Workshops addressing educational, social, legal, and emotional issues related to parenting children with disabilities.
Founded in
1996
EIN
954276071
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
20300 VENTURA BLVD STE 360 WOODLAND HLS, California 91364-0917 United States
Website
factcalifornia.org
Phone
(818)-225-7393
Email address
FACT, founded in 1992, serves and advocates for people with developmental disabilities & their families in CA. Functioning as a surrogate family, they manage financial, legal, and other vital services. FACT provides advocacy, conservatorship, money management, & trust services, ensuring community support.
Mission
FACT compassionately serves and advocates for people with developmental disabilities and their families in California, believing that every person deserves maximum independence, self-determination, and quality of life.
{Similar 1}
