Foundation For Advocacy Conservatorship & Trust

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Advocacy

Connecting clients with necessary services and offering support throughout the process, including case management and representation.

Conservatorship

Managing financial affairs and/or personal care as court-appointed conservators, providing a high level of support.

Trust Management

Managing client-designated trusts and resources, offering lifetime case management services to beneficiaries.

Parent/Guardian Training Seminars

Workshops addressing educational, social, legal, and emotional issues related to parenting children with disabilities.

