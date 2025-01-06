Foundation For Appalachian Virginia
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Access to Safe Drinking Water
Helping to maintain safe and affordable drinking water service in specific counties/cities in Southwest Virginia.
Grants to Nonprofits and Public Agencies
Providing grants to strengthen the nonprofit sector and support the work of public agencies in Southwest Virginia.
About
Foundation For Appalachian Virginia
Founded in
2024
EIN
932499500
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 2194 COEBURN, Virginia 24230-2194 United States
Website
appalachianva.org
Phone
(276)-395-0747
Email address
About
The Foundation for Appalachian Virginia nurtures charitable giving and collaboration in Southwest Virginia, striving to improve lives and strengthen communities across generations. As a 501(c)(3) public charity, it helps donors give back meaningfully, uniting time, talent, and treasure for transformational impact.
Mission
Foundation for Appalachian Virginia uplifts local communities by providing resources and support, helping to foster growth and well-being across the Appalachian region.

What $2,100 could fund instead: