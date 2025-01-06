Foundation For Early Childhood Education
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Head Start
Provides comprehensive services including social, health, mental health, nutrition, and parent involvement to children 3-5 years old from low-income families.
Early Head Start
Offers early, continuous, and comprehensive child development programs to children under 3 years of age.
State Preschool
A no-cost, part-day child development program for low-income and disabled preschool children.
About
Foundation For Early Childhood Education
Founded in
1969
EIN
952462664
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
3450 E SIERRA MADRE BLVD PASADENA, California 91107-1934 United States
Website
www.foundationheadstart.org
Phone
(626)-572-5107
Email address
About
Foundation for Early Childhood Education, founded in 1969 in Pasadena, CA, provides high-quality early childhood and family services through Head Start/Early Head Start and State Preschool programs, dedicated to promoting the growth and development of children.
Mission
Foundation for Early Childhood Education, Inc. is a human service organization committed to promoting the growth and development of our children, families and staff.
City
State
