Foundation For Hearing Research
Donate to
Foundation For Hearing Research
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Foundation For Hearing Research
Shop to support
Foundation For Hearing Research
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Foundation For Hearing Research
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Weingarten Children's Center
A Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) school and clinic, preparing children who are deaf or hard of hearing to thrive socially, emotionally, and academically.
Talk2Me™ Coach-Assisted Parent Learning App
Empowers parents of children who are deaf or hard of hearing ages 0-3 to teach Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) to their children.
BabyTalk Teleintervention program
Provides one-on-one teletherapy to families of children ages 0-3 who are deaf or hard of hearing.
TeachLSL™ virtual Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) program
Serves children ages 3 and up who are deaf or hard of hearing.
About
Foundation For Hearing Research
Founded in
1970
EIN
941706320
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
3518 JEFFERSON AVE REDWOOD CITY, California 94062-3136 United States
Website
foundationforhearing.org
Phone
(650)-365-7500
Email address
About
Founded in 1967, the Foundation for Hearing Research transforms the lives of deaf or hard-of-hearing children by teaching them to listen, speak, and learn. Programs include Weingarten Children’s Center, Talk2Me™, BabyTalk, and TeachLSL™, offering support from infancy through school age.
Mission
FOUNDATION FOR HEARING RESEARCH INC supports research and innovation to improve hearing health, making a meaningful difference for individuals and families in Redwood City and beyond.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: