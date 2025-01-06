Foundation For Hearing Research

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Weingarten Children's Center

A Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) school and clinic, preparing children who are deaf or hard of hearing to thrive socially, emotionally, and academically.

Talk2Me™ Coach-Assisted Parent Learning App

Empowers parents of children who are deaf or hard of hearing ages 0-3 to teach Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) to their children.

BabyTalk Teleintervention program

Provides one-on-one teletherapy to families of children ages 0-3 who are deaf or hard of hearing.

TeachLSL™ virtual Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) program

Serves children ages 3 and up who are deaf or hard of hearing.

