Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Educational Programs for Healthcare Professionals
Offers customized programs for physicians and clinicians focusing on communication, professionalism, leadership, well-being and resilience, and organizational dynamics.
About
Foundation For Medical Excellence
Founded in
1990
EIN
930632522
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
11740 SW 68TH PKWY 125 PORTLAND, Oregon 97223-9014 United States
Website
tfme.org
Phone
(503)-222-1960
Email address
About
The Foundation for Medical Excellence, founded in 1990, promotes quality healthcare and sound health policy in the Pacific Northwest. TFME achieves its mission by developing educational programs and offering consulting services, focusing on communication, leadership, physician well-being, and medical professionalism.
Mission
The Foundation for Medical Excellence is dedicated to its mission to promote quality healthcare and sound health policy through educational programs and consulting services.
