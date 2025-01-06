Four Points Project
Four Points Project
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Raising Awareness
Dedicated to increasing public knowledge about the challenges faced by Vietnam Veterans.
Advocating For
Working to promote policies and initiatives that support Vietnam Veterans and their caregivers.
Supporting Veterans and Caregivers
Providing resources and assistance to improve the lives of Vietnam Veterans and their caregivers.
About
Four Points Project
Founded in
2023
EIN
931947691
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
5820 SW 63RD CT SOUTH MIAMI, Florida 33143-2152 United States
Website
fourpointsproject.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
The Four Points Project's mission is to raise awareness, advocate for, and support Vietnam Veterans and Caregivers.
