Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Extended Day Programs
Offers students opportunities to explore interests, receive academic support, strengthen social-emotional skills, and connect with peers and teachers.
Global Studies Program
Provides Upper School students with unique opportunities to experience other cultures through sustainable cultural exchange and global engagement.
Summer Programs
Offers a variety of summer camps and programs for students in JK through Grade 12.
Arts & Innovation
Provides creative outlets across design thinking, visual arts, publications, music, theater, and dance.
1943
951696720
501(c)(3)
Primary Schools
6501 LINDA VISTA RD SAN DIEGO, California 92111-7321 United States
www.francisparker.org
Francis Parker School, founded in 1912, is San Diego's oldest and largest independent, coeducational day school, serving students from junior kindergarten to grade 12. Its mission is to create and inspire a diverse community of independent thinkers with academic excellence, a global perspective, and strength of character. Parker offers a balanced program in academics, arts, and athletics.
Mission
Francis Parker School's mission is to create and inspire a diverse community of independent thinkers. Their academic excellence, global perspective, and strength of character prepare them to make a meaningful difference in the world.
