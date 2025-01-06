powered by 
Support 

Francis Parker School

 — 
Create and inspire independent thinkers.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Francis Parker School

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Francis Parker School
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Francis Parker School
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Francis Parker School
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Francis Parker School

100% of your purchase supports 
Francis Parker School
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Francis Parker School

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Extended Day Programs

Offers students opportunities to explore interests, receive academic support, strengthen social-emotional skills, and connect with peers and teachers.

Global Studies Program

Provides Upper School students with unique opportunities to experience other cultures through sustainable cultural exchange and global engagement.

Summer Programs

Offers a variety of summer camps and programs for students in JK through Grade 12.

Arts & Innovation

Provides creative outlets across design thinking, visual arts, publications, music, theater, and dance.

About

Francis Parker School

Founded in

1943

EIN

951696720

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Primary Schools

Address

6501 LINDA VISTA RD SAN DIEGO, California 92111-7321 United States

Website

www.francisparker.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
Francis Parker School
About

Francis Parker School, founded in 1912, is San Diego's oldest and largest independent, coeducational day school, serving students from junior kindergarten to grade 12. Its mission is to create and inspire a diverse community of independent thinkers with academic excellence, a global perspective, and strength of character. Parker offers a balanced program in academics, arts, and athletics.

Mission

Francis Parker School's mission is to create and inspire a diverse community of independent thinkers. Their academic excellence, global perspective, and strength of character prepare them to make a meaningful difference in the world.

