Programs & Services
Master of Theological Studies (MTS)
A two-year academic program providing spiritual and theological education.
Master of Divinity (MDiv)
A program preparing graduates to practice active ministry as ordained priests or lay ecclesial ministers.
Master of Arts in Theology (MA)
An academically rigorous degree with specialization in Franciscan studies.
Online Certificate in Franciscan Theology
Blends academic engagement with spiritual reflection in the Catholic Franciscan tradition.
About
Founded in
1946
EIN
941745605
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
5998 ALCALA PARK FRNT SAN DIEGO, California 92110-2476 United States
Website
www.fst.edu
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Franciscan School of Theology, founded in 1946, is a graduate-level theological institution in San Diego committed to embodying Franciscan theology in a diverse world. It offers comprehensive programs to prepare men and women for ministry and theological education.
Mission
Franciscan School of Theology supports theological education and personal growth in San Diego, nurturing thoughtful and compassionate leaders. Learn more at www.fst.edu.
