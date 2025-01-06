Freedomsong Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Music Arts Therapy
Provides free songwriting/music-arts programs for Veterans, military personnel, and their families to help reach emotional balance and wellness.
Founded in
2010
EIN
943491175
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 8172 PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire 03802-8172 United States
Website
tenleywestbrook.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
FreedomSong Foundation, founded in 2010 by Tenley Westbrook, is a non-profit dedicated to donating songs to US troops at no cost.
Mission
FreedomSong Foundation donates songs to our US troops.
