Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Weekly and Monthly Rides
Offers various rides on different terrains for all skill levels, including weekly social rides and monthly excursions.
Cinderella Training Series
An 11-week program designed for new riders, focusing on cycling skills and preparing them for a 100K ride.
Group Riding Experience Series
Learn group cycling essentials, etiquette, and basic maintenance while riding with experienced members.
About
Fremont Freewheelers Bicycle Club
Founded in
1987
EIN
942933903
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
PO BOX 1868 FREMONT, California 94538-0186 United States
Website
ffbc.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Fremont Freewheelers Bicycle Club, founded in 1987, promotes all aspects of bicycling, including leisure, recreation, touring, and racing, with a focus on safety and education. The club organizes rides for various skill levels and terrains, fostering a vibrant community of cycling enthusiasts.
Mission
The Fremont Freewheelers Bicycle Club is a non-profit club organized for the purpose of promoting all facets of bicycling including leisure, recreational, touring and racing.
{Similar 1}
