Fremont Freewheelers Bicycle Club

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Weekly and Monthly Rides

Offers various rides on different terrains for all skill levels, including weekly social rides and monthly excursions.

‍

Cinderella Training Series

An 11-week program designed for new riders, focusing on cycling skills and preparing them for a 100K ride.

‍

Group Riding Experience Series

Learn group cycling essentials, etiquette, and basic maintenance while riding with experienced members.

‍