Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Afterschool Explorers
A series of sessions that encourage students to develop interests in a non-academic setting.
Early Arrival & Aftercare
Provides a safe, nurturing environment from the end of the school day until 6 PM; early care is available from 7:30 AM.
Summer Camps
Offers a variety of summer camps for students age 3-14, open to French International families and the broader community.
About
French International School Of Oregon
Founded in
1979
EIN
930738797
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
8500 NW JOHNSON ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97229-6780 United States
Website
www.frenchintl.org
Phone
(503)-292-7776
Email address
About
French International School of Oregon, founded in 1979, fosters an inclusive community that celebrates diverse perspectives. It's an IB World School for ages 2.5-8th grade, committed to reflective learners who thrive in an interconnected world. They develop curious and critical thinkers through multilingual curriculum.
Mission
We are committed to fostering an inclusive community that celebrates diverse perspectives and creates the foundation for reflective learners to thrive and effect change in an interconnected world.
