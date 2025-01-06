French International School Of Oregon

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Afterschool Explorers

A series of sessions that encourage students to develop interests in a non-academic setting.

Early Arrival & Aftercare

Provides a safe, nurturing environment from the end of the school day until 6 PM; early care is available from 7:30 AM.

Summer Camps

Offers a variety of summer camps for students age 3-14, open to French International families and the broader community.

