Fresno County Bar Association

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Attorney Referral Service

Connects individuals seeking legal assistance with experienced attorneys for consultations.

‍

Mentorship Program

Provides law students, recent graduates, and new attorneys with guidance and professional development from experienced attorneys.

‍

MCLE (Minimum Continuing Legal Education)

Offers continuing legal education courses to members to enhance their professional abilities.

‍

Fresno County Young Lawyers Association

A division of the FCBA for attorneys of five years or less or who are 36 years of age or younger, providing networking and development opportunities.

‍