Fresno County Bar Association
Donate to
Fresno County Bar Association
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Fresno County Bar Association
Shop to support
Fresno County Bar Association
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Fresno County Bar Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Attorney Referral Service
Connects individuals seeking legal assistance with experienced attorneys for consultations.
Mentorship Program
Provides law students, recent graduates, and new attorneys with guidance and professional development from experienced attorneys.
MCLE (Minimum Continuing Legal Education)
Offers continuing legal education courses to members to enhance their professional abilities.
Fresno County Young Lawyers Association
A division of the FCBA for attorneys of five years or less or who are 36 years of age or younger, providing networking and development opportunities.
About
Fresno County Bar Association
Founded in
1969
EIN
941590692
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
2444 MAIN ST STE 125 FRESNO, California 93721-2736 United States
Website
www.fresnocountybar.org
Phone
(559)-264-2619
Email address
-
About
The Fresno County Bar Association, founded in 1969, fosters justice, supports lawyers, and assists the Fresno community. They offer an attorney referral service and a memorial scholarship established in 1966 for law students with a primary residence in Fresno County.
Mission
Fresno County Bar Association connects and supports legal professionals in Fresno, fostering community and professional growth through its local presence and resources.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: