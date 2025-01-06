powered by 
Support 

Fresno Police Department Credit Union

 — 
Provide quality service at competitive rates.
Events of 

Fresno Police Department Credit Union

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Fresno Police Department Credit Uni
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Fresno Police Department Credit Union
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Fresno Police Department Credit Union
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Fresno Police Department Credit Union

100% of your purchase supports 
Fresno Police Department Credit Union
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Fresno Police Department Credit Union

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Auto/Boat/RV Loans

Financing options for vehicles, boats, and recreational vehicles with convenient payment options.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Unsecured Signature Loans

Personal loans up to $15,000 with flexible financing terms and convenient payment options.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Credit Cards

A variety of credit card options to suit different financial needs.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Account Secured Loans

Loans secured by your savings account, offering a lower interest rate.

About

Fresno Police Department Credit Union

Founded in

1961

EIN

941371483

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(14)

Category/Type

Community Development

Address

1004 N VAN NESS AVE FRESNO, California 93728-3430 United States

Website

fpdcu.org

Phone

-

Email address

https://fpdcu.org/location-hours#email-us/

Socials
Fresno Police Department Credit Union
About

Fresno Police Department Credit Union, est. 1954, is a non-profit financial cooperative serving its members with savings and loans. It aims to provide quality service at competitive rates as a primary financial institution. It fosters a family-oriented environment.

Mission

Fresno police department credit union is a family oriented financial organization providing quality service at competitive rates while being the primary financial institution and meeting the needs of our current and future members also maintaining financial stability and continued growth.

