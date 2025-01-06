Fresno Police Department Credit Uni

About

Fresno Police Department Credit Union, est. 1954, is a non-profit financial cooperative serving its members with savings and loans. It aims to provide quality service at competitive rates as a primary financial institution. It fosters a family-oriented environment.

Mission

Fresno police department credit union is a family oriented financial organization providing quality service at competitive rates while being the primary financial institution and meeting the needs of our current and future members also maintaining financial stability and continued growth.