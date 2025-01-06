Fresno Police Department Credit Uni
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Auto/Boat/RV Loans
Financing options for vehicles, boats, and recreational vehicles with convenient payment options.
Unsecured Signature Loans
Personal loans up to $15,000 with flexible financing terms and convenient payment options.
Credit Cards
A variety of credit card options to suit different financial needs.
Account Secured Loans
Loans secured by your savings account, offering a lower interest rate.
1961
941371483
501(c)(14)
Community Development
1004 N VAN NESS AVE FRESNO, California 93728-3430 United States
fpdcu.org
-
https://fpdcu.org/location-hours#email-us/
Fresno Police Department Credit Union, est. 1954, is a non-profit financial cooperative serving its members with savings and loans. It aims to provide quality service at competitive rates as a primary financial institution. It fosters a family-oriented environment.
Fresno police department credit union is a family oriented financial organization providing quality service at competitive rates while being the primary financial institution and meeting the needs of our current and future members also maintaining financial stability and continued growth.
