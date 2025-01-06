Friends For Life
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Fun Friends
A CBT-based program designed to prevent and treat anxiety and depression while promoting resilience.
Friends for Life
A CBT-based program designed to prevent and treat anxiety and depression while promoting resilience.
My Friends Youth
A CBT-based program designed to prevent and treat anxiety and depression while promoting resilience.
Adult Resilience
A CBT-based program designed to prevent and treat anxiety and depression while promoting resilience.
About
Friends For Life
Founded in 2012
2012
EIN
942439646
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Senior Assisted Living
Address
1513 NORLAND DR SUNNYVALE, California 94087-4434 United States
Website
friendsforlifesunnyvale.org
Phone
(408)-245-5433
Email address
About
Friends for Life is an all-volunteer nonprofit in Sunnyvale, CA, dedicated to sponsoring social events for senior residents at Life's Garden. Founded in 2012, they focus on providing engaging activities to enhance the lives of seniors in their community.
Mission
Friends for Life hosts engaging social events for the residents of Life's Garden, a 208-unit senior apartment complex in Sunnyvale, CA. It is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization.
What $2,100 could fund instead: