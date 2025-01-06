Friends Of Allendale Township Library
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Friends Of Allendale Township Library
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Support for Library Programs
The Friends of the Allendale Township Library fundraises to support library programming, materials, and special events for the community.
Laser Tag for Teens
A fun and engaging laser tag program for teens aged 11-18 at the Allendale Community Park.
Storytime
Storytime sessions for young children aged 6 and under with a caregiver, featuring stories, songs, and early literacy skill development.
Play N Learn
Programs based on children's books, including stories, finger plays, crafts and activities.
About
Friends Of Allendale Township Library
Founded in
2023
EIN
923331280
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Heritage & Education
Address
9410 S CEDAR DR ALLENDALE, Michigan 49401-7530 United States
Website
www.allendalelibrary.org
Phone
(616)-895-4178
Email address
-
About
FRIENDS OF ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP LIBRARY INC, founded in 2023, supports the Allendale Township Library through fundraising activities like book sales. These efforts fund library programs and resources, such as early learning spaces and storytimes.
Mission
The Friends of the Allendale Township Library is a 501c3 organization dedicated to promote community interest in books and libraries.
What $2,100 could fund instead: