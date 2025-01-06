Friends Of Allendale Township Library

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Support for Library Programs

The Friends of the Allendale Township Library fundraises to support library programming, materials, and special events for the community.

‍

Laser Tag for Teens

A fun and engaging laser tag program for teens aged 11-18 at the Allendale Community Park.

‍

Storytime

Storytime sessions for young children aged 6 and under with a caregiver, featuring stories, songs, and early literacy skill development.

‍

Play N Learn

Programs based on children's books, including stories, finger plays, crafts and activities.

‍