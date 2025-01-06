Friends Of Berkeley Tuolumne Camp
Donate to
Friends Of Berkeley Tuolumne Camp
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Friends Of Berkeley Tuolumne Camp
Shop to support
Friends Of Berkeley Tuolumne Camp
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Friends Of Berkeley Tuolumne Camp
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Family Camp
A unique family camp experience serving Berkeley residents and other family campers with traditional camp activities.
50 and Better Program
A restful stay in nature for adults, including hiking, fishing, and relaxation.
Counselor-in-Training (CIT)
A program for teens entering grades 9-11 to participate during family camp.
Specialty Weekends
Themed weekends offering unique activities and experiences.
About
Friends Of Berkeley Tuolumne Camp
Founded in
1986
EIN
942976224
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
1831 SOLANO AVE UNIT 7931 BERKELEY, California 94707-5050 United States
Website
www.fobtc.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
Friends of Berkeley Tuolumne Camp, founded in 1984, supports Berkeley's family camp near Yosemite. They enhance the camp experience, advocate for the camp, and create partnerships to ensure its success for campers and staff, both now and in the future.
Mission
FOBTC's mission is to preserve and enhance the Camp Tuolumne Family Camp experience for present and future generations.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: