The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
De Bouche à Oreille
Connects students with Holocaust survivors, sharing their experiences to pass on the memory to future generations and promote tolerance.
Founded in
2024
EIN
991995256
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Jewish Organizations
Address
6923 8TH AVE BROOKLYN, New York 11228-1004 United States
Website
www.friendsofcasipcojasor.com
Phone
(121)-260-12670
Email address
About
FRIENDS OF CASIP-COJASOR INC, founded in 2024, supports the mission of Foundation Casip-Cojasor, the largest Jewish social institution in France. It helps individuals and families who are destitute, deprived, and helpless. Rooted in Jewish history and community, they promote personal well-being.
Mission
FRIENDS OF CASIP-COJASOR INC works to enhance the lives of Brooklyn residents, providing support and fostering a caring local community.
