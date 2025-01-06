About

FRIENDS OF CASIP-COJASOR INC, founded in 2024, supports the mission of Foundation Casip-Cojasor, the largest Jewish social institution in France. It helps individuals and families who are destitute, deprived, and helpless. Rooted in Jewish history and community, they promote personal well-being.

Mission

FRIENDS OF CASIP-COJASOR INC works to enhance the lives of Brooklyn residents, providing support and fostering a caring local community.