Friends Of Halawa Xeriscape Garden
Donate to
Friends Of Halawa Xeriscape Garden
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Friends Of Halawa Xeriscape Garden
Shop to support
Friends Of Halawa Xeriscape Garden
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Friends Of Halawa Xeriscape Garden
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Xeriscape Education and Support
Providing educational activities and volunteer programs to support the Halawa Xeriscape Garden and promote water conservation through xeriscaping.
About
Friends Of Halawa Xeriscape Garden
Founded in
1991
EIN
990275433
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
91-920 KUAEEWA PL EWA BEACH, Hawaii 96706-4028 United States
Website
www.fohxg.org
Phone
(808)-748-5315
Email address
-
About
The Friends of Halawa Xeriscape Garden (FOHXG), established in 1989, is a non-profit dedicated to water conservation education in Oahu, Hawaii. They promote drought-tolerant landscaping through workshops, plant sales, and community outreach at the Halawa Xeriscape Garden.
Mission
Friends of Halawa Xeriscape Garden Inc supports sustainable gardening in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, encouraging water-wise landscaping to benefit the local community.
Looking for other organizations in
Hawaii, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: