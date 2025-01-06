About

The Friends of Halawa Xeriscape Garden (FOHXG), established in 1989, is a non-profit dedicated to water conservation education in Oahu, Hawaii. They promote drought-tolerant landscaping through workshops, plant sales, and community outreach at the Halawa Xeriscape Garden.

Mission

Friends of Halawa Xeriscape Garden Inc supports sustainable gardening in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, encouraging water-wise landscaping to benefit the local community.