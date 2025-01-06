Friends Of Mt Tam
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Astronomy Program
Supporting astronomy-related activities and education within Mt. Tamalpais State Park.
Hike Leaders
Guiding hikes and sharing knowledge about the natural and cultural history of Mt. Tamalpais.
Special Events
Assisting with the coordination and execution of special events within the park.
Fundraising Support
Coordinating fundraising events to support various park programs and projects.
Founded in
1994
EIN
943027663
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
PO BOX 7064 CORTE MADERA, California 94976-7064 United States
Website
www.friendsofmttam.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Friends of Mt. Tam, founded in 1994, is the official fundraising partner of Mt. Tamalpais State Park. They enrich visitor experiences through education and conservation programs. As volunteer ambassadors, they work with park personnel to support the park's mission.
Mission
Friends of Mt Tam is a non profit, all volunteer organization dedicated to promoting the conservation, education, and interpretation of Mount Tamalpais State Park.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: