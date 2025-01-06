Friends Of Ours Cooperative
Donate to
Friends Of Ours Cooperative
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Friends Of Ours Cooperative
Shop to support
Friends Of Ours Cooperative
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Friends Of Ours Cooperative
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Tech Classes for Seniors
Empowering senior citizens with education and resources on smart devices through free technology classes.
About
Friends Of Ours Cooperative
Founded in
2024
EIN
923795841
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
5450 S FORT APACHE RD LAS VEGAS, Nevada 89148-4688 United States
Website
friendsofours501c.org
Phone
(702)-578-7173
Email address
About
Friends of Ours Cooperative, founded in 2024, empowers senior citizens and disabled individuals. The organization provides education and resources on smart devices to help older adults stay connected and informed.
Mission
Friends of Ours Cooperative is dedicated to helping senior citizens and disabled individuals.
Looking for other organizations in
Nevada, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: