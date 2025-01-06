Friends Of Pets
Donate to
Friends Of Pets
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Friends Of Pets
Shop to support
Friends Of Pets
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Friends Of Pets
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Spay/Neuter Assistance
Assists Anchorage residents who need help affording spaying or neutering their pets.
Education & Outreach
Provides pet owners with information, offers educational outreach to schools and community groups, and maintains a public information call center.
About
Friends Of Pets
Founded in
1994
EIN
943095459
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Shelters
Address
PO BOX 240981 ANCHORAGE, Alaska 99524-0000 United States
Website
friendsofpets.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Friends of Pets, founded in 1994, is an Anchorage-based non-profit dedicated to animal welfare. Staffed by volunteers, they focus on reducing euthanasia rates, promoting responsible pet ownership, and improving the lives of pets in Anchorage. They rescue and place approximately 100-150 animals each year, ensuring they are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.
Mission
Friends of Pets provides vital animal welfare and protective services for abandoned animals, with respect, compassion and integrity. We intervene to reduce the euthanasia rates and promote responsible pet ownership.
Looking for other organizations in
Alaska, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: