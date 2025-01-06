About

Friends of Pets, founded in 1994, is an Anchorage-based non-profit dedicated to animal welfare. Staffed by volunteers, they focus on reducing euthanasia rates, promoting responsible pet ownership, and improving the lives of pets in Anchorage. They rescue and place approximately 100-150 animals each year, ensuring they are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Mission

Friends of Pets provides vital animal welfare and protective services for abandoned animals, with respect, compassion and integrity. We intervene to reduce the euthanasia rates and promote responsible pet ownership.