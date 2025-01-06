About

FRIENDS OF PILGRIM SCHOOL supports Pilgrim School, est. 1958 in Los Angeles. Pilgrim is a college preparatory school for Pre-K to 12th grade, fostering an inclusive community. The school emphasizes mastery-based learning and empowers students through academics, arts, and athletics.

Mission

Pilgrim School's mission is to nurture the mind, spirit, and moral awareness of their students, preparing them to better themselves and the world.