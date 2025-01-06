Friends Of Pilgrim School
Friends Of Pilgrim School
The default option for most members.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Friends Of Pilgrim School
Friends Of Pilgrim School
Friends Of Pilgrim School
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Pilgrim Fest Block Party
A community event for families and students.
Friends Of Pilgrim School
Founded in
1993
EIN
954099278
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
540 S COMMONWEALTH AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90020-1204 United States
Website
www.pilgrim-school.org
Phone
(213)-385-7351
Email address
About
FRIENDS OF PILGRIM SCHOOL supports Pilgrim School, est. 1958 in Los Angeles. Pilgrim is a college preparatory school for Pre-K to 12th grade, fostering an inclusive community. The school emphasizes mastery-based learning and empowers students through academics, arts, and athletics.
Mission
Pilgrim School's mission is to nurture the mind, spirit, and moral awareness of their students, preparing them to better themselves and the world.
City
State
