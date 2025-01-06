Friends Of San Jacinto Mountain County Parks
Friends Of San Jacinto Mountain County Parks
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Friends Of San Jacinto Mountain County Parks
Friends Of San Jacinto Mountain County Parks
Friends Of San Jacinto Mountain County Parks
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Interpretive Programs & Exhibits
Provides educational programs and exhibits about the natural environment for children and adults.
Wildlife Observation
Offers resources and facilities for observing local wildlife in their natural habitat.
Sensitive Plant Restoration
Works to restore and protect sensitive plant species in the San Jacinto Mountains.
Friends Of San Jacinto Mountain County Parks
Founded in
1978
EIN
953247510
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
PO BOX 1522 IDYLLWILD, California 92549-1522 United States
Website
www.fsjmcp.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Friends of San Jacinto Mountain County Parks, founded in 1978, supports the San Jacinto Mountain County Parks. They promote community events, fund park supplies, and collaborate with the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District. Their mission is to advance the historical, scientific, educational, and cultural aspects of the area.
Mission
FRIENDS OF SAN JACINTO MOUNTAIN COUNTY PARKS works to benefit and support the county parks in the San Jacinto Mountains, helping preserve natural spaces for the Idyllwild community.
