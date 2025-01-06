Friends Of School In The Woods
Donate to
Friends Of School In The Woods
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Friends Of School In The Woods
Shop to support
Friends Of School In The Woods
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Friends Of School In The Woods
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Support and Sustain School Programming
Supports the school's programming, campus, and surrounding state land.
About
Friends Of School In The Woods
Founded in
2024
EIN
990635439
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
1211 N 31ST ST COLORADO SPGS, Colorado 80904-1240 United States
Website
friendsofschoolinthewoods.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Friends of School in the Woods supports School in the Woods' outdoor learning programs, campus, and surrounding land. Founded to advocate for outdoor education, the nonprofit protects the land from development and ensures future generations can experience outdoor learning.
Mission
Friends of School in the Wood's mission is to support and sustain the school's programming, its campus, and the surrounding state land currently being used by the school.
Looking for other organizations in
Colorado, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: