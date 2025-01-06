Friends Of The Children
Donate to
Friends Of The Children
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Friends Of The Children
Shop to support
Friends Of The Children
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Friends Of The Children
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Long-Term Mentoring
Provides dedicated, one-on-one mentors ('Friends') for vulnerable children, offering 12+ years of support to help them develop life skills and achieve their goals.
About
Friends Of The Children
Founded in
2000
EIN
931300690
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
44 NE MORRIS ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97212-3015 United States
Website
friendsofthechildren.org
Phone
(503)-820-090318003483105
Email address
About
Friends of the Children, founded in 1993, impacts generational change by empowering youth facing obstacles through long-term mentoring relationships with paid, professional mentors (Friends). They commit to each child for 12+ years, providing consistent support and guidance.
Mission
Friends of the Children impacts generational change by empowering youth who are facing the greatest obstacles through relationships with professional mentors.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: