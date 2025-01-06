Friends Of The Judiciary History Center Of Hawaii
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Public Programs
Offers programs to educate the public about the judicial process and Hawaii's legal history.
Educator Resources
Provides law-related educational activities and resources for schools, colleges, and the general public.
Founded in
1996
EIN
990227693
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
417 S KING STREET HONOLULU, Hawaii 96813-0000 United States
Website
www.jhchawaii.net
Phone
(808)-539-4999
Email address
About
The Friends of the Judiciary History Center of Hawaii, founded in 1996, supports the King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center. It informs the public about civics, the judicial process, and Hawaii's legal history, from precontact to today. The Center is located in Aliiolani Hale.
Mission
The Friends of JHC supports the museum’s mission to interpret and educate the public about the judicial process and Hawaii's legal history.

What $2,100 could fund instead: