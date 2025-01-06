About

The Friends of the Judiciary History Center of Hawaii, founded in 1996, supports the King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center. It informs the public about civics, the judicial process, and Hawaii's legal history, from precontact to today. The Center is located in Aliiolani Hale.

Mission

The Friends of JHC supports the museum’s mission to interpret and educate the public about the judicial process and Hawaii's legal history.