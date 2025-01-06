Friends Of The Upland Public Library
Friends Of The Upland Public Library
Friends Of The Upland Public Library
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Adult Literacy Program
Free one-on-one tutoring for adults to improve reading, writing, vocabulary, and comprehension skills.
Story Time Express
Engaging stories, songs, and interactive fun for young children.
Teen Leadership and Development Program
Summer program training teens in first aid, CPR, and food handling to assist with library programs.
Teen Prom
Annual prom event for teens.
Founded in
1968
EIN
956209172
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Libraries
Address
450 N EUCLID AVE UPLAND, California 91786-4732 United States
Website
www.uplandca.gov
Phone
(909)-931-4100
Email address
About
The Friends of the Upland Public Library, founded in 1968, is a nonprofit organization of dedicated citizens supporting the Upland Public Library. They provide time, talent, funds, and volunteer services to enhance library programs, assist with reading programs, and promote literacy. The Friends also operate a bookstore and host events to raise funds and increase public awareness.
Mission
Friends of the Upland Public Library enhances library services for the Upland, California community, fostering a love of reading and lifelong learning for all.
{Similar 1}
What $2,100 could fund instead: