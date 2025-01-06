About

The Friends of the Upland Public Library, founded in 1968, is a nonprofit organization of dedicated citizens supporting the Upland Public Library. They provide time, talent, funds, and volunteer services to enhance library programs, assist with reading programs, and promote literacy. The Friends also operate a bookstore and host events to raise funds and increase public awareness.

Mission

Friends of the Upland Public Library enhances library services for the Upland, California community, fostering a love of reading and lifelong learning for all.