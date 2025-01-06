About

The Friends of the Vista Library, founded in 1993, is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Vista Library, a branch of the San Diego County Library. They fund programs, improvements, and collections to enhance library services for the community. Visit their ENCORE Bookstore to donate books or cash, become a member, or volunteer.

Mission

This support includes financial aid, children's reading programs, purchases of books, and service of volunteers for the Vista branch of the San Diego County Library.