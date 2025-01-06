Friends Of The Vista Library
Donate to
Friends Of The Vista Library
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Friends Of The Vista Library
Shop to support
Friends Of The Vista Library
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Friends Of The Vista Library
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Baby Sign Storytime
Stories, songs, and fingerplays geared toward babies 0-18 months that strengthens bonding between caregiver and baby.
Teen Film Afternoon
A weekly film program for teens.
Black Ink Painting
A painting class using black ink.
Monday Funday
Activities for adults with disabilities and their caregivers.
About
Friends Of The Vista Library
Founded in
1993
EIN
953670013
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Libraries
Address
PO BOX 2855 VISTA, California 92085-0000 United States
Website
friendsofthevistalibrary.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Friends of the Vista Library, founded in 1993, is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the Vista Library, a branch of the San Diego County Library. They fund programs, improvements, and collections to enhance library services for the community. Visit their ENCORE Bookstore to donate books or cash, become a member, or volunteer.
Mission
This support includes financial aid, children's reading programs, purchases of books, and service of volunteers for the Vista branch of the San Diego County Library.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: