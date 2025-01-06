powered by 
Support 

Friends Of The Water Trails

 — 
Enhance environmental awareness, well-being, and family engagement.
Events of 

Friends Of The Water Trails

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Friends Of The Water Trails
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Friends Of The Water Trails
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Friends Of The Water Trails
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Friends Of The Water Trails

Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Friends Of The Water Trails

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Outdoor Skills Programs

Tailored outdoor educational programs designed to enhance environmental awareness for seniors and families. Activities include kayaking, camping, fishing and navigation.

About

Friends Of The Water Trails

Founded in

2023

EIN

933488365

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Environmental Protection

Address

2103 MAPLE AVE BERWYN, Illinois 60402-1553 United States

Website

friendsofthewatertrails.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
Friends Of The Water Trails
About

Friends of the Water Trails, founded in 2023, enhances the well-being of older adults through outdoor education. They offer programs promoting environmental awareness, community engagement, and family bonding. Located in Berwyn, IL, they strive to improve physical, mental, and emotional health through water-based activities.

Mission

Friends of the Water Trails offers tailored outdoor educational programs designed to enhance environmental awareness, mental and physical well-being, and family engagement, with a focus on senior care.

