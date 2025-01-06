Friends Of The Water Trails
Donate to
Friends Of The Water Trails
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Friends Of The Water Trails
Shop to support
Friends Of The Water Trails
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Friends Of The Water Trails
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Outdoor Skills Programs
Tailored outdoor educational programs designed to enhance environmental awareness for seniors and families. Activities include kayaking, camping, fishing and navigation.
About
Friends Of The Water Trails
Founded in
2023
EIN
933488365
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
2103 MAPLE AVE BERWYN, Illinois 60402-1553 United States
Website
friendsofthewatertrails.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Friends of the Water Trails, founded in 2023, enhances the well-being of older adults through outdoor education. They offer programs promoting environmental awareness, community engagement, and family bonding. Located in Berwyn, IL, they strive to improve physical, mental, and emotional health through water-based activities.
Mission
Friends of the Water Trails offers tailored outdoor educational programs designed to enhance environmental awareness, mental and physical well-being, and family engagement, with a focus on senior care.
Looking for other organizations in
Illinois, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: