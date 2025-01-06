About

Friends of the Water Trails, founded in 2023, enhances the well-being of older adults through outdoor education. They offer programs promoting environmental awareness, community engagement, and family bonding. Located in Berwyn, IL, they strive to improve physical, mental, and emotional health through water-based activities.

Mission

Friends of the Water Trails offers tailored outdoor educational programs designed to enhance environmental awareness, mental and physical well-being, and family engagement, with a focus on senior care.