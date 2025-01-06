Friends Of Troop 123
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Voyager Bay Camp Improvements
Supporting Scout Troop 123's camp by funding projects such as an archery range, updated outhouses, waterfront shed, campsite maintenance and more.
Founded in
2023
EIN
933854227
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
6597 CHEROKEE TRL W EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota 55344-7818 United States
Website
www.friendsoftroop123.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Friends of Troop 123 supports Scout Troop 123 and its Voyager Bay camp near Outing, Minnesota. The organization provides needed equipment, financial assistance for scout activities, and assists with the maintenance and enhancement of Voyager Bay Scout Camp.
Mission
Friends of Troop 123 uplifts young people in Eden Prairie, Minnesota by supporting their scouting adventures and personal growth through community-focused programs.
