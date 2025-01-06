Friends Of Western High School Athletic Hall Of Fame
Friends Of Western High School Athletic Hall Of Fame
Friends Of Western High School Athletic Hall Of Fame
Friends Of Western High School Athletic Hall Of Fame
Friends Of Western High School Athletic Hall Of Fame
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Athletic Hall of Fame
Honoring outstanding athletes and teams, preserving the legacy and achievements of Western High School's athletic programs.
About
Friends Of Western High School Athletic Hall Of Fame
Founded in
2024
EIN
991644523
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
4601 W BONANZA RD LAS VEGAS, Nevada 89107-2146 United States
Website
westernalumni.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
Friends of Western High School Athletic Hall of Fame honors outstanding athletes and preserves the rich sports legacy of the Western High School community in Las Vegas.
What $2,100 could fund instead: