Friends Outside In Los Angeles County
Donate to
Friends Outside In Los Angeles County
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Friends Outside In Los Angeles County
Shop to support
Friends Outside In Los Angeles County
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Friends Outside In Los Angeles County
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Passport to Success!
Helps individuals in Work Release Programs get jobs in construction, warehouse, customer service, and hospitality.
Dads Back! Academy F.I.R.E
A free program for re-entry dads, offering classes in parenting, job readiness, healthy relationships, and financial literacy.
Project imPACT South LA
Provides employment services to justice-involved individuals with mental health and/or substance abuse backgrounds.
Incarcerated Parents Program (IPP)
Helps incarcerated parents maintain positive relationships with their children during and after incarceration.
About
Friends Outside In Los Angeles County
Founded in
1983
EIN
953557032
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
261 E COLORADO BLVD STE 217 PASADENA, California 91101-6135 United States
Website
www.friendsoutsidela.org
Phone
(626)-795-7607
Email address
About
Friends Outside in Los Angeles County, est. 1983, supports incarcerated individuals, their families, and children. They offer reentry services, family support, and programs addressing the consequences of incarceration. Services include assistance for former prisoners and their families.
Mission
Friends Outside in Los Angeles County assists children and families, prisoners, and former prisoners affected by incarceration, acting as a bridge between them, the community, and the criminal justice system.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: