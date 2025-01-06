From The Heart Productions
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Roy W. Dean Film Grants
Provides grants to unique films that contribute to society.
Learn Producing Class
Teaches filmmakers how to develop their projects and attract investors.
Intentional Filmmaking Class
Shows filmmakers how to get funding for their films.
Film Funding Guidance Class
Provides guidance on funding for films.
Founded in
1993
EIN
954445418
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
1013 HARBOR BLVD OXNARD, California 93035-1131 United States
Website
fromtheheartproductions.com
Phone
(805)-984-0098
Email address
From the Heart Productions, founded in 1993, supports independent filmmakers creating unique films that contribute to society. They offer fiscal sponsorship, grants like the Roy W. Dean Grant, and educational resources to help filmmakers fund their projects and bring their visions to life.
Mission
From The Heart Productions helps independent filmmakers with unique films that contribute to society get their films funded.
