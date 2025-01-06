Fundamental Research Laboratory
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
AI Agent Development
Building digital humans with AI, creating machines that learn, care, and grow alongside humans. Focusing on autonomous, collaborative, and socially intelligent agents.
Founded in
1997
EIN
954557367
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
PO BOX 18345 LOS ANGELES, California 90018-0345 United States
Website
fundresearchlab.org
Phone
(194)-967-94998
Email address
About
Mission
Fundamental Research Labs is dedicated to creating digital human beings possessing core human attributes, pushing the boundaries of AI to develop socially intelligent agents.
What $2,100 could fund instead: