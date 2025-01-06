Furever Home Pet Rescue
Adoption Program
Find loving homes for rescued dogs through a careful adoption process.
Foster Program
Provide temporary care for dogs in a home environment until they find their forever families.
Volunteer Program
Offer support to rescue operations through various volunteer roles.
About
Furever Home Pet Rescue
Founded in
2023
EIN
931565957
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Protection
Address
1349 KESSER DR PLANO, Texas 75025-2832 United States
Website
bemyforeverhome.org
Phone
(469)-865-7885
Email address
-
About
Furever Home Pet Rescue, founded in 2023, is a Dallas/Ft. Worth-based, all-volunteer nonprofit dedicated to rescuing abandoned, abused, and unwanted pets. They provide veterinary care and foster homes, ensuring safety and love. Their mission is to find loving forever homes for these animals, turning them into cherished family members.
Mission
Furever Home Pet Rescue focuses on saving abandoned, abused and unwanted pets from harmful situations. They provide veterinary care and foster homes, ensuring safety, security and love, while working to find them loving forever homes.
